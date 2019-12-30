Police Log: Dec. 29

Dec. 29
Noel P. Aguirre, 39, of Elko was arrested at Sundance and Royal Crest drives for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Max R. Frederick, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Atwal’s gas station for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Duy T. Tran, 46, of West Wendover was arrested at 1225 Wendover Blvd. for trespassing. Bail: $355
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.