Police Log: Dec. 29
Police Log: Dec. 29

Elko police patch

Dec. 29

Noel P. Aguirre, 39, of Elko was arrested at Sundance and Royal Crest drives for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Max R. Frederick, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Atwal’s gas station for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Duy T. Tran, 46, of West Wendover was arrested at 1225 Wendover Blvd. for trespassing. Bail: $355

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

