Police Log: Dec. 16, 2019
Police Log: Dec. 16, 2019

Elko police patch

Dec. 16

Luis E. Arias Jr., 20, of West Wendover was arrested at the Red Garter Casino for violation of probation, allowing person under 21 to loiter in a gaming area and trespassing. Bail: $995

Antonio L. Correa, 38, of West Wendover, was arrested at 1600 Butte Street for contempt of court. Bail: $990

William A. Eaves, 32, of Elko was arrested at Ruby View Drive and Ruby Vista Drive for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property and grand larceny. Bail: $20,000

Michael A. Gonzales, 66, of Spring Creek was arrested for driving under the influence.

Rufus H. Herrington III, 33, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street and Wilson Avenue for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, driver failing to obey traffic control or device signal, and driver without a driver’s license. Bail: $390

Christopher R. Hubbard Jr., 19, of Spring Creek was arrested at 438 Fifth Street for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Canika L. McGarva, 30, of Spring Creek, was arrested at the Elko Parole and Probation office for violating conditions of parole. No bail.

Brandon L. Pearce, 39, of Herriman, Utah, was arrested near Toana Golf Course for driving under the influence. Bail: $950

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

