Police Log: Dec. 21, 2019

Dec. 21
Nathaniel A. Ashmore, 41, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for trespassing and disturbing the peace. Bail: $505
Jamie L. Hofhine, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway on a warrant for obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Bail: $30,000
Joshua K. Kovall, 25, of Elko was arrested at Eighth and Commercial streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $5,355
Michael L. Rheuby, 36, of Hammet, Idaho was arrested at 340 Commercial St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,150
Adrian Serrano, 28, of West Valley, Utah was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000
Sloan G. Sweat, 38, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
Braydon T. Woods, 21, of Cheyenne, Wyoming was arrested at College Parkway and Ruby Vista for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.