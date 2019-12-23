Police Log: Dec. 21, 2019

Dec. 21

Nathaniel A. Ashmore, 41, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for trespassing and disturbing the peace. Bail: $505

--

Jamie L. Hofhine, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway on a warrant for obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Bail: $30,000

--

Joshua K. Kovall, 25, of Elko was arrested at Eighth and Commercial streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $5,355

--

Michael L. Rheuby, 36, of Hammet, Idaho was arrested at 340 Commercial St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,150

--

Adrian Serrano, 28, of West Valley, Utah was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

--