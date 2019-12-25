Police Log: Dec. 23, 2019

Dec. 23

Christopher L. Anderson, 67, of Spring Creek was arrested on Interstate 80 for possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription, driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $6,690

--

Amanda R. Gettings, 36, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for obtaining money or property under false pretenses. Bail: $1,140

--

Andrew Hager, 51, was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

--

Derek C. Jones, 25, of Elko was arrested at Charles Chester Plumbing for second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

--

Talon S. Jones, 27, of Reno was arrested at Eagle and Buckskin on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $5,000

Genevieve E. Kelly, 54, of Owyhee was arrested at Golf Course Road and Cedar Street on a warrant for false statement to obstruct a public officer, for obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $10,640