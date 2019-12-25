Police Log: Dec. 23, 2019

Dec. 23
Christopher L. Anderson, 67, of Spring Creek was arrested on Interstate 80 for possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription, driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $6,690
Amanda R. Gettings, 36, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for obtaining money or property under false pretenses. Bail: $1,140
Andrew Hager, 51, was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
Derek C. Jones, 25, of Elko was arrested at Charles Chester Plumbing for second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640
Talon S. Jones, 27, of Reno was arrested at Eagle and Buckskin on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $5,000
Genevieve E. Kelly, 54, of Owyhee was arrested at Golf Course Road and Cedar Street on a warrant for false statement to obstruct a public officer, for obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $10,640
Colton R. Sperry, 28, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,760
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.