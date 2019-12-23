Police Log: Dec. 22, 2019

Dec. 22

Nichole D. Cook, 38, of Deer Park, Washington was arrested in Jackpot on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,340

--

Kyle Dack, 20, of Elko was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and minor loitering in a place where alcoholic beverages are sold. Bail: $5,355

--

Adam M. Lambros, 37, of Layton, Utah was arrested at the Nugget Casino for nine counts of possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills; forgery; felony possession of a controlled substance; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $55,740

--

James A. Maes II, 37, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Wilson streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $5,995

--

Liam J. McNally, 29, of San Francisco was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a traffic citation. Bail: $200

--