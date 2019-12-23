Police Log: Dec. 22, 2019

Dec. 22
Nichole D. Cook, 38, of Deer Park, Washington was arrested in Jackpot on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,340
--
Kyle Dack, 20, of Elko was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and minor loitering in a place where alcoholic beverages are sold. Bail: $5,355
--
Adam M. Lambros, 37, of Layton, Utah was arrested at the Nugget Casino for nine counts of possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills; forgery; felony possession of a controlled substance; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $55,740
--
James A. Maes II, 37, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Wilson streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $5,995
--
Liam J. McNally, 29, of San Francisco was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a traffic citation. Bail: $200
--
Christopher N. Pell, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Scoreboard Casino for battery and destroying the property of another. Bail: $2,280
--
Easton H. Reynolds, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at 3730 Idaho St. for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $1,140
--
David J. Rodriguez Jr., 31, of Elko was arrested at East Jennings Way and Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,255
--
Briann Russell-Hickman, 25, of Roy, Utah was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740
--
James P. Sheridan, 42, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for trespassing and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $955
--
Austin R. Stickler, 25, of West Haven, Utah was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for six counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and four counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $32,960
--
Shane M. Throssel, 39, of Elko was arrested at 665 W. Silver St. for manufacturing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon, failure to appear on a traffic citation, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Bail: $3,010
--
Roy A. Vanderpool, 57, of Elko was arrested at Jackson Avenue and Aurora on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a traffic citation. Bail: $405
--
Octavio V. Velazquez-Garcia, 25, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Connolly Drive for driving under the influence and driver failure to obey traffic control device. Bail: $1,335
--
Miton T. Weldemariam, 22, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for trespassing. Bail: $355
--
Thomas E. Wilson Jr., 24, of Elko was arrested at Cowboy’s Bar on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a traffic citation. Bail: $415
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.