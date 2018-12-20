Richard J. Adams III, 24, of Elko was arrested for trespass not amounting to burglary. Bail: $195
Derik R. Calton, 37, of Wells was arrested at 887 Tobar for domestic battery, first offence. Bail: $3,140
Donald R. Glidden, 32, of Bruno, Idaho, was arrested on a felony warrant in Murphy, Idaho, for assault with a deadly weapon and five counts of failure to appear after bail for a misdemeanor crime. Bail: 23,335
Leonid A. Lashcuk, 46, of Elko was arrested in Jerome, Idaho, on a felony warrant for trafficking a schedule one controlled substance. Bail: $50,000
