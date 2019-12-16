Police Log: Dec. 15, 2019

Dec. 15

Eber Almeida, 23, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for driving under the influence, open alcohol container in vehicle, nonresident driving when privilege is sustained, revoked or cancelled and failure to yield at a stop sign. Bail: $2,665

-----

Ermelinda Carrillo, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for theft and obtaining money, property or labor by false pretenses. Bail: $40,000

-----

Angela D. Cederstrom, 39, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant St. #55 for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495

------

Thomas M. Gossett, 52, of Spring Creek was arrested on Interstate 80 mile marker 305 for driving under the influence and two counts of failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,370

------

Sarah J. Grace, 42, of Elko was arrested at Idaho and Sixth streets for driving under the influence and reckless driving disregarding safety of persons or property. Bail: $2,030

-----