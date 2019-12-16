Police Log: Dec. 15, 2019

Dec. 15
Eber Almeida, 23, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for driving under the influence, open alcohol container in vehicle, nonresident driving when privilege is sustained, revoked or cancelled and failure to yield at a stop sign. Bail: $2,665
Ermelinda Carrillo, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for theft and obtaining money, property or labor by false pretenses. Bail: $40,000
Angela D. Cederstrom, 39, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant St. #55 for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495
Thomas M. Gossett, 52, of Spring Creek was arrested on Interstate 80 mile marker 305 for driving under the influence and two counts of failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,370
Sarah J. Grace, 42, of Elko was arrested at Idaho and Sixth streets for driving under the influence and reckless driving disregarding safety of persons or property. Bail: $2,030
Clayton A. King, 24, was arrested at 781 Spring Valley Parkway for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000
Alfredo F. Nunez Jr., 27, was arrested at Fifth and Wilson streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140.
Thomas B. Silver, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at 761 Meadow View Drive for taking or possessing a vehicle without owner’s consent. Bail: $2,500
Cristobal Velazquez-Perez, 39, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 100 West Wendover Boulevard for battery. Bail: $740
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.