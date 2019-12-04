Police Log: Dec. 3, 2019

Dec. 3

Mathew W. Beecher, 21, of Hardeeville, South Carolina was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for forgery and five counts of possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills. Bail: $55,000

Jason K. Chrusch, 35, of Henderson was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime, and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $40,000

Mary J. Hisbadhorse, 25, of Carlin was arrested at Fourth and Railroad streets in Carlin for driving under the influence and failure to drive on the right half of road. Bail: $1,335

Eliberto Rodriguez-Nunez, 44, of Elko was arrested at 1448 Silver St. for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140

Alfredo Uentille, 41, of Fort Defiance, Arizona was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

