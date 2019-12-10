Police Log: Dec. 9, 2019

Dec. 9
Joshua D. Abell Sr., 40, of Carlin was arrested at 1412 Fir St. on a warrant for lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child, and principal to statutory sexual seduction. Bail: $252,500
Natasha F. Allard, 38, of Wells was arrested at Second Street and Humboldt Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Aaron M. Bloomfield, 37, of Wells was arrested at 748 Baker St. for battery. Bail: $1,140
Brandon J. Blunt, 39, of Elko was arrested at Smith’s parking lot for resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140
Alexis R. Delaney, 20, of Carlin was arrested at 141 W. School St. for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. Bail: $740
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.