Police Log: Dec. 19, 2019

Dec. 19
Logan J. Butler, 30, of Elko was arrested at O’Reilly’s parking lot for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail $355
David G. Contreras, 30, was arrested at Montego Bay for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $26,140
Jason A. Cook, 44, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Argent Avenue for burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. $38,500
Dennis E. Delaney, 39, of Elko was arrested at 154 W. Adams Street on two bench warrants. Bail: $3,280
Nikolas J. Franco, 37, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and Railroad streets for driving with a revoked driver’s license, for driving under the influence and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,780
Robert Goodwine, 47, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Argent Avenue for burglary, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal contempt. Bail: $35,000
Shannon D. McCoy, 44, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for burglary and obtaining money, property, rent or labor by false pretenses Bail: $21,140
Roberta L. Nichols, 38, of Carlin was arrested at Tenth and Railroad streets on a bench warrant. Bail: $275
Carlos M. Nieves Jr., 24, of Elko was arrested at East Jennings Way and Idaho Streets on a bench warrant. Bail: $275
Jeremiah J. Ott, 44, of Elko was arrested at Smith’s for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.