Police Log: Dec. 19, 2019

Dec. 19

Logan J. Butler, 30, of Elko was arrested at O’Reilly’s parking lot for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail $355

------

David G. Contreras, 30, was arrested at Montego Bay for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $26,140

------

Jason A. Cook, 44, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Argent Avenue for burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. $38,500

-----

Dennis E. Delaney, 39, of Elko was arrested at 154 W. Adams Street on two bench warrants. Bail: $3,280

------

Nikolas J. Franco, 37, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and Railroad streets for driving with a revoked driver’s license, for driving under the influence and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,780

------