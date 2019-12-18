Police Log: Dec. 17, 2019
Police Log: Dec. 17, 2019

Dec. 17

Valerie P. Abeyta, 46, of Lamoille was arrested at 748 Rosehip Court for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Harvey M. Detwiler, 73, of Spring Creek was arrested on State Route 227 mile marker 10 for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,690

Justin J. Underwood, 40, of Carlin, was arrested at Eighth and Bush streets for loitering about school or place children congregate. Bail: $355

Robert P. White, 67, of Fallon was arrested at the Elko County Jail for violation of probation.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

