Police Log: Dec. 11, 2019

Dec. 11
Dennis B. Hegge, 56, of Reno was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace.
--
Jair Hernandez Montes de Oca, 20, of West Wendover was arrested at 1355 Wall St. for driving under the influence and failure to yield right of way. Bail: $1,065
--
Sharice E. Honeyestewa, 26, of Elko was arrested on three BIA/tribal charges.
--
Dustin J. Johnson, 38, of Elko was arrested at 1390 Oakwood Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
--
Shauna E. Johnson, 28, of Elko was arrested at 950 Metzler Road for battery, disturbing the peace and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,635
--
Jesse D. Rinaldo, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at 275 12th St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
--
Nathanuel J. Steele, 24, of Elko was arrested at Douglas and B streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.