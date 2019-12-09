Police Log: Dec. 7, 2019

Dec. 7

Jodi A. Davis, 35, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $2,280

--

Justin G. Ebner, 39, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at the Red Garter for selling a controlled substance, possession to sell a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $120,640

--

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carly D. Salinas, 28, of Wells was arrested at 536 Morse Lane for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Kassandra M. Simpson, 27, of Basalt, Colorado was arrested at Elko County Jail on a parole and probation hold.

--

Celeste Suite, 39, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Peppermill Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance and three counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $7,220

--

Steven Tempest, 66, of Crescent Valley was arrested at Ninth and Bush streets in Carlin for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail: $1,470

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0