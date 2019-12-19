Police Log: Dec. 18, 2019

Dec. 18

Cody W. Carithers, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1805 Ruby View Drive #47 for domestic battery, assault, harassment, disturbing the peace and destroying the property of another. Bail: $4,875

Miles F. Dave-Decker, 28, of Elko was arrested at 2341 Indian View Heights on a BIA tribal arrest. Bail: $500

Miguel A. Espitia, 29, of Elko was arrested at 665 Monroe Way on two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,487

Stephen C. Grubbs, 46, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for grand larceny of a firearm and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $30,000

Tanner D. McWhirter, 27, of Elko was arrested at 3920 Idaho Street for violation of probation for a gross misdemeanor offense. No bail.

Jordan A. Rose, 23, of Elko was arrested at 350 Seventh Street for burglary, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and grand larceny. Bail: $32,500

Fancilee M. Yount, 30, of Orlando, Florida, was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000

