Police Log; Dec. 28, 2019

Dec. 28

Mark V. Harris, 45, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Spring Creek Dotty’s on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Erik V. Krobath, 23, of Elko was arrested at Monte Carlo Apartments on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

Jonathon P. Morgan, 36, of Paradise Valley was arrested at Silver and Elm streets in West Wendover for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

Samantha L. Neaman, 29, of Salt Lake City was arrested at at Silver and Elm streets in West Wendover for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

Andrew F. Waff, 30, of Tonopah was arrested at Raley’s parking lot for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

