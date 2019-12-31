Police Log: Dec. 30, 2019

Dec. 30
Myranda J. Reich, 26, of Elko was arrested on 12th Street for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $5,355
Armando Sanchez, 22, of Elko was arrested at 140 Wilson St. for use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $3,040
Jill J. Schultz, 47, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.