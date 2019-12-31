Police Log: Dec. 30, 2019
0 comments

Police Log: Dec. 30, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Dec. 30

Myranda J. Reich, 26, of Elko was arrested on 12th Street for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $5,355

--

Armando Sanchez, 22, of Elko was arrested at 140 Wilson St. for use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $3,040

--

Jill J. Schultz, 47, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police Log; Dec. 28, 2019
Local

Police Log; Dec. 28, 2019

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News