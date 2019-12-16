Police Log: Dec. 14, 2019

Dec. 14
Richard W. Bird Jr., 47, of Spring Creek was arrested at 485 South Fifth Street for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,950
Janyce D. Ricci, of Elko, 36, was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny and violation of probation. Bail $1,140
Tracy L. Lattin-Xavier, 50, of Spring Creek was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail $1,140
Fabian J. Martinez, 23, of Clearfield, Utah was arrested at 101 West Wendover Boulevard for resisting a public officer, disturbing the peace and false fire alarm. Bail: $4,000
