Police Log: Dec. 14, 2019

Dec. 14

Richard W. Bird Jr., 47, of Spring Creek was arrested at 485 South Fifth Street for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,950

Janyce D. Ricci, of Elko, 36, was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny and violation of probation. Bail $1,140

Tracy L. Lattin-Xavier, 50, of Spring Creek was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail $1,140

Fabian J. Martinez, 23, of Clearfield, Utah was arrested at 101 West Wendover Boulevard for resisting a public officer, disturbing the peace and false fire alarm. Bail: $4,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

