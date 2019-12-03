Police Log: Dec. 2, 2019

Dec. 2

Robert S. Gallagher, 33, of Sonoma, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $7,665

--

Tobias L. Garringer, 44, of San Juan Bautista, California was arrested at the Carson City Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $4,550

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

