Police Log: Dec. 4, 2019

Dec. 4
Justin K. Cupp, 33, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for burglary; intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and conspiracy to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $45,000
--
Wyatt C. Ermisch, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for petit larcency and intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $6,140
--
Taylyr A. Smith, 23, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $755
--
KC V. Yowell, 32, of Elko was arrested at 1291 Fifth St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.