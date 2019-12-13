Police Log: Dec. 12, 2019

Dec. 12

Robert R. Burns, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving with a suspended license and two felony counts of selling a controlled substance. Bail: $40,355

--

David G. Cowart, 35, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,495

--

Alberto V. Jimenez, 21, of Elko was arrested at C-A-L Ranch for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner; destroying or concealing evidence; false statement to obstruct a public officer; and conspiracy to commit petit larceny. Bail: $12,280

--

Cierra S. Jones, 20, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for burglary and grand larceny. Bail: $30,000

--

Geoffery A. Lewis, 31, of Caldwell, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail on two counts of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property.

--