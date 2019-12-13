Police Log: Dec. 12, 2019

Dec. 12
Robert R. Burns, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving with a suspended license and two felony counts of selling a controlled substance. Bail: $40,355
--
David G. Cowart, 35, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,495
--
Alberto V. Jimenez, 21, of Elko was arrested at C-A-L Ranch for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner; destroying or concealing evidence; false statement to obstruct a public officer; and conspiracy to commit petit larceny. Bail: $12,280
--
Cierra S. Jones, 20, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for burglary and grand larceny. Bail: $30,000
--
Geoffery A. Lewis, 31, of Caldwell, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail on two counts of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property.
--
Christopher W. Lyon, 69, of Fernley was arrested at Elko County Jail for drawing a weapon in a threatening manner.
--
Ciprian Tomita, 40, of New York, New York was arrested on Interstate 80 on five counts of fugitive felon from another state.
--
Justin D. Wheat, 28, of Overton was arrested at the parole and probation office in Ely for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.