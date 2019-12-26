Police Log: Dec. 25, 2019

Dec. 25

Derrick S. Allison, 35, of Elko was arrested at ITC and Fifth streets for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

--

Monica D. Blauer, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at 782 Willington Drive for violation of parole.

--

Tanya N. Gunnels, 39, of Carlin was arrested at Seventh and Cedar streets for driving under the influence and tail lamp violation. Bail: $1,255

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0