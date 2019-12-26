Police Log: Dec. 25, 2019

Dec. 25
Derrick S. Allison, 35, of Elko was arrested at ITC and Fifth streets for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Monica D. Blauer, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at 782 Willington Drive for violation of parole.
Tanya N. Gunnels, 39, of Carlin was arrested at Seventh and Cedar streets for driving under the influence and tail lamp violation. Bail: $1,255
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.