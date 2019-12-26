Police Log: Dec. 25, 2019
Police Log: Dec. 25, 2019

Elko police badge

Dec. 25

Derrick S. Allison, 35, of Elko was arrested at ITC and Fifth streets for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Monica D. Blauer, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at 782 Willington Drive for violation of parole.

Tanya N. Gunnels, 39, of Carlin was arrested at Seventh and Cedar streets for driving under the influence and tail lamp violation. Bail: $1,255

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

