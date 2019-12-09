Police Log: Dec. 8, 2019

Dec. 8

Jordin N. Asberry, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at Eighth and Railroad streets for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

Joseph C. Forrest, 31, of Elko was arrested at Eighth and Railroad streets for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

Jesse B. Fuller, 47, of Kuna, Idaho was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Jamie R. Moore, 43, of Elko was arrested at Eighth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving through private or public property to avoid traffic signal, driving under the influence, failure to possess or surrender certificate of registration, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $7,545

Ezekiel D. Perkins, 40, of Mountain Home, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

