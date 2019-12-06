Police Log: Dec. 5, 2019

Dec. 5
Andrea N. Enriquez, 37, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
--
Sally L. Estrada, 34, of Twin Falls was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for felony nonsupport of spouse/child, $10,000 in arrears; and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $10,000
--
John M. Hull, 35, of Kearns, Utah was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000
--
Loren V. Woods, 28, of Elko was arrested in Winnemucca for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.