Police Log: Dec. 1, 2019

Dec. 1

Marisol Cortez, 24, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion for possession to sell a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Alberto V. Jimenez, 21, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving without a driver’s license, no proof of insurance, and on a warrant for seven counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,795

Mayra Lievanos, 45, of Elko was arrested at Dotty’s Casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $730

Janell S. Mendoza, 51, of Elko was arrested on Taft Avenue in Ryndon for assault with a deadly weapon and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $40,000

Michael J. Ray, 38, of Elko was arrested at 507 Scott Road for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Laura M. Skufca, 42, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway for trespassing. Bail: $195