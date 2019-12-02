Police Log: Dec. 1, 2019

Dec. 1
Marisol Cortez, 24, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion for possession to sell a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Alberto V. Jimenez, 21, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving without a driver’s license, no proof of insurance, and on a warrant for seven counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,795
--
Mayra Lievanos, 45, of Elko was arrested at Dotty’s Casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $730
--
Janell S. Mendoza, 51, of Elko was arrested on Taft Avenue in Ryndon for assault with a deadly weapon and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $40,000
--
Michael J. Ray, 38, of Elko was arrested at 507 Scott Road for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Laura M. Skufca, 42, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway for trespassing. Bail: $195
--
Cynthia M. Sneed, 46, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.