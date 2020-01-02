Police Log: Dec. 31, 2019
0 comments

Police Log: Dec. 31, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Dec. 31

Samuel E. Adams, 35, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 100 W. Odle Way for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $740

--

Melissa Beaugez, 37, of West Wendover was arrested at 100 W. Odle Way Way for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $740

--

Bobby L. Hansen, 35, of Austin, Texas was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and impeding traffic by traveling too slow or stopping. Bail: $1,370

--

Wallace C. Jensen, 49, of Elko was arrested at 1264 Stitzel Road on a bench warrant. Bail: $5,000

--

Jorge W. Lara, 35, of West Wendover was arrested at 100 W. Odle Way Way for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $740

--

Heather D. Maes, 32, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,450

--

Paige M. Poulos, 61, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to appear on a traffic citation and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $845

--

Sophia B. Rave, 33, of West Wendover was arrested in West Wendover for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

--

Francisco J. Rodriguez-Tolentino, 46, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 100 W. Odle Way Way for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $740

--

Patricia Y. Sanchez-Molina, 58, of West Wendover was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,360

--

Brandy Watkins, 43, of Spring Creek was arrested at 442 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police Log; Dec. 28, 2019
Local

Police Log; Dec. 28, 2019

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News