Police Log: Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31

Samuel E. Adams, 35, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 100 W. Odle Way for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $740

Melissa Beaugez, 37, of West Wendover was arrested at 100 W. Odle Way Way for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $740

Bobby L. Hansen, 35, of Austin, Texas was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and impeding traffic by traveling too slow or stopping. Bail: $1,370

Wallace C. Jensen, 49, of Elko was arrested at 1264 Stitzel Road on a bench warrant. Bail: $5,000

Jorge W. Lara, 35, of West Wendover was arrested at 100 W. Odle Way Way for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $740

Heather D. Maes, 32, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,450

