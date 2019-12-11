Police Log: Dec. 10, 2019

Dec. 10
Armando DeJesus, 28, of West Wendover was arrested at 1665 W. Silver Vista for domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon, and coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $45,000
Troy K. Howard, 48, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000
Patricia L. Malotte, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Vitality Center on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $2,500
Shane M. Rufenacht, 30, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $890
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.