Police Log: Dec. 27, 2019

Dec. 27

Saul D. Armendariz, 21, of Carlin was arrested at the Burger King parking lot for driving under the influence and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $1,270

--

Gerald R. Barlow, 69, of Powell, Wyoming was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, driving under the influence, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,365

--

Daniel K. Black, 55, of Tooele, Utah was arrested at Wendover Boulevard for driving under the influence and failure to yield. Bail: $1,065

--

Thomas L. Jackson, 46, of McDermitt was arrested at Diana Arms on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and for resisting arrest and intimidating a public officer or others. Bail: $3,640

--

Timothy C. Scheidt, 63, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Martin Avenue for driving under the influence and operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates. Bail: $1,255

--