Police Log: Dec. 27, 2019

Dec. 27
Saul D. Armendariz, 21, of Carlin was arrested at the Burger King parking lot for driving under the influence and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $1,270
--
Gerald R. Barlow, 69, of Powell, Wyoming was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, driving under the influence, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,365
--
Daniel K. Black, 55, of Tooele, Utah was arrested at Wendover Boulevard for driving under the influence and failure to yield. Bail: $1,065
You have free articles remaining.
--
Thomas L. Jackson, 46, of McDermitt was arrested at Diana Arms on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and for resisting arrest and intimidating a public officer or others. Bail: $3,640
--
Timothy C. Scheidt, 63, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Martin Avenue for driving under the influence and operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates. Bail: $1,255
--
Michele Y. Vanarman, 58, of Elko was arrested at 1050 Connolley Drive on a parole and probation hold.
Colton Sperry
David Contreras
David Mercado
Genevieve Kelly
James Maes
Jamie Hofhine
Jason Cook
Jesse Forkner
Joshua Kovall
Kyle Dack
Milad Shakibaei
Monica D. Blauer
Monique Cole
Richard Arzola
Robert Goodwine
Briann Russell-Hickman
Shane Throssel
Shannon McCoy
Sloan Sweat
Tyler Sierra
Tyrell Holley
Adam Lambros
Adrian Serrano
Andrew Allen
Austin Stickler
Brandon Heller
Charles Barber
Chelsea Tyner
Christopher Anderson
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.