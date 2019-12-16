Police Log: Dec. 13, 2019

Dec. 13

Kaleen P. Ballard, 29, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho Street for violation of probation. No bail.

Daniel Cervantes, 33, of Elko was arrested at South Ninth Street and Southside Drive for driving under the influence, failure to give appropriate signal when required and owner’s proof of insurance required. Bail: $1,995

William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway for trespassing. Bail: $195

Coltin R. Johnson, 28, of Heyburn, Idaho, was arrested for convicted person registering and fingerprinting required and failure to register as a sex offender. Bail: $5,640.

Caden L. McClellan, 21, of Carlin was arrested at 3920 East Idaho Street on parole and probation hold. No bail.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

