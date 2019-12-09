Police Log: Dec. 6, 2019

Dec. 6

Melissa M. Medina, 34, of Battle Mountain was arrested at Idaho Street and Manzanita Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $200

--

Stevie V. Miller, 24, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Tracy A. Mortimer Sr., 55, of Spring Creek was arrested at Third and River streets for drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,605

--

James Mulberry, 29, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

--

Sara A. Murphy, 38, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Leslie M. Nichols, 36, of Carlin was arrested at 420 Hamilton St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

--