Police Log: Dec. 6, 2019
Police

Dec. 6

Melissa M. Medina, 34, of Battle Mountain was arrested at Idaho Street and Manzanita Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $200

--

Stevie V. Miller, 24, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Tracy A. Mortimer Sr., 55, of Spring Creek was arrested at Third and River streets for drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,605

--

James Mulberry, 29, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Sara A. Murphy, 38, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Leslie M. Nichols, 36, of Carlin was arrested at 420 Hamilton St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

--

Antonio J. Rodriguez, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

--

Alex S. Sharp, 35, of Elko was arrested at 325 Bullion Road for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property worth $3,500 or more. Bail: $10,000

--

Spring P. Trujillo, 29, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Love’s for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $5,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

