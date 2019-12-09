Police Log: Dec. 6, 2019

Dec. 6
Melissa M. Medina, 34, of Battle Mountain was arrested at Idaho Street and Manzanita Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $200
--
Stevie V. Miller, 24, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
--
Tracy A. Mortimer Sr., 55, of Spring Creek was arrested at Third and River streets for drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,605
--
James Mulberry, 29, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Sara A. Murphy, 38, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for trespassing. Bail: $195
--
Leslie M. Nichols, 36, of Carlin was arrested at 420 Hamilton St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
--
Antonio J. Rodriguez, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
--
Alex S. Sharp, 35, of Elko was arrested at 325 Bullion Road for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property worth $3,500 or more. Bail: $10,000
--
Spring P. Trujillo, 29, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Love’s for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $5,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.