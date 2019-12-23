Police Log: Dec. 20, 2019

--

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Andre R. Lebeau, 48, of Stockton, California was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $470

--

Dennis W. McCarty, 20, of Carlin was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for battery and disturbing the peace.

--

David C. Mercado, 37, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Milad Shakibaei, 35, of Murray, Utah was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Bail: $10,000

--

Tyler A. Sierra, 26, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of burglary tools.

--

Sloan G. Sweat, 38, of West Wendover was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence. Bail: $950

--