Police Log: Dec. 20, 2019

Dec. 20
Andrew T. Allen, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested at Colt and Winchester drives for statutory sexual seduction by a person 21 or older. Bail: $10,000
Richard R. Arzola, 61, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Wilson streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and on a parole and probation hold.
Charles B. Barber, 41, of Keysville, Utah was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. on a parole and probation hold.
Brandon J. Heller, 34, of Carlin was arrested at 751B Third St. for attempted domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000
Monique R. Cole, 27, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for petty larceny, conspiracy to commit criminal contempt, and on a parole and probation hold.
Jesse J. Forkner, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Creek High School for felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $6,635
Andre R. Lebeau, 48, of Stockton, California was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $470
Dennis W. McCarty, 20, of Carlin was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for battery and disturbing the peace.
David C. Mercado, 37, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Milad Shakibaei, 35, of Murray, Utah was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Bail: $10,000
Tyler A. Sierra, 26, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of burglary tools.
Sloan G. Sweat, 38, of West Wendover was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence. Bail: $950
Chelsea C. Tyner, 30, of Carlin was arrested at 751B Third St. for domestic battery with substantial bodily harm. Bail: $10,000
Robert P. White, 62, of Elko was arrested at Dairy Queen on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.