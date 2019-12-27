Police Log: Dec. 26, 2019

Dec. 26

Alan F. Adams, 51, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for domestic battery and on a parole and probation hold.

Tyler R. Davis, 21, of Elko was arrested on Manzanita Drive for failure to obey sex offender registration laws. Bail: $5,000

Shauna E. Johnson, 28, of Elko was arrested at 950 Metzler Road on a warrant for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140

Alexander T. Stellakis, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Ryndon Country Store for trespassing. Bail: $195

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

