Police Log: Feb. 14, 2020
Police Log: Feb. 14, 2020

Feb. 14

Brittany N. Decker, 24, of Bossier City, Louisiana was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

Maria B. Esquivel, 36, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Chestnut streets in Carlin for driving with a suspended driver’s license and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail: $470

Jennifer K. Hills, 43, of Elko was arrested at Elko Motel on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,505

Dylan E. Jerome, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested on Spring Valley Parkway on five counts of violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Hunter A. Jones, 19, of Hiddenite, North Carolina was arrested at the Rancho Plaza for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail:

Janell S. Mendoza, 51, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Silver streets for failure to drive properly on divided road and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,255

Jeffrey E. Morreira Jr., 25, of Carlin was arrested at 12th and Chestnut streets for driving without a driver’s license, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,475

James M. Ryan Jr., 41, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a parole and probation hold.

Stephen Siderowicz, 57, of Spring Creek was arrested at 527 Lawndale Place for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. Bail: $23,140

Paul M. Smith, 34, of Carlin was arrested on Mountain City Highway at Walmart for driving with a suspended license and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $710.

Brett Starns, 33, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Montego Bay parking lot for speeding 1-10 mph over limit and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Supileo M. Takau, 32, of Draper, Utah was arrested at 1800 W. Butte St. in West Wendover for domestic battery and resisting a public officer. Bail: $3,640

Darwyn R. Yowell, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1754 Weyumb St. on two BIA/tribal charges. Bail: $1,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

