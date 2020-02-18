Police Log: Feb. 14, 2020

Jeffrey E. Morreira Jr., 25, of Carlin was arrested at 12th and Chestnut streets for driving without a driver’s license, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,475

--

James M. Ryan Jr., 41, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a parole and probation hold.

--

Stephen Siderowicz, 57, of Spring Creek was arrested at 527 Lawndale Place for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. Bail: $23,140

--

Paul M. Smith, 34, of Carlin was arrested on Mountain City Highway at Walmart for driving with a suspended license and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $710.

--

Brett Starns, 33, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Montego Bay parking lot for speeding 1-10 mph over limit and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Supileo M. Takau, 32, of Draper, Utah was arrested at 1800 W. Butte St. in West Wendover for domestic battery and resisting a public officer. Bail: $3,640

--

Darwyn R. Yowell, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1754 Weyumb St. on two BIA/tribal charges. Bail: $1,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0