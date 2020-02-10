Police Log: Feb. 9, 2020

Feb. 9

Malinda A. Atkinson, 33, of West Wendover was arrested at 1488 Wall St. for use or possession of drug paraphernalia and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $5,740

Dario Flores, 26, of West Wendover was arrested at 44 W. Kelsee St. for violation of conditions of bail release.

Rigoberto Salazar Jr., 43, of Elko was arrested at 2525 Mountain City Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

