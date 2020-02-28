Police Log: Feb. 27, 2020

Feb. 27

Michael L. Brinkman, 42, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Clark County Detention Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,049.91

--

Amy A. Carder, 41, of Elko was arrested on a felony warrant for two counts of selling a controlled substance and for conspiracy to violation the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. Bail: $50,000

--

Nicholas E. Done, 40, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495

--

Sterling A. Hill, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested on a bench warrant. Bail: $500

--

Saj Kawamoto, 19, of Burley, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for speeding 21-plus mph over limit, driving without a driver’s license, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,690

--

Dalvon L. Robinson, 30, of High Point, North Carolina was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state.

--