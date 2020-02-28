Police Log: Feb. 27, 2020

Feb. 27
Michael L. Brinkman, 42, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Clark County Detention Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,049.91
Amy A. Carder, 41, of Elko was arrested on a felony warrant for two counts of selling a controlled substance and for conspiracy to violation the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. Bail: $50,000
Nicholas E. Done, 40, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495
Sterling A. Hill, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested on a bench warrant. Bail: $500
Saj Kawamoto, 19, of Burley, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for speeding 21-plus mph over limit, driving without a driver’s license, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,690
Dalvon L. Robinson, 30, of High Point, North Carolina was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state.
Daniel R. Szczawinski, 31, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.