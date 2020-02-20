Police Log: Feb. 19, 2020
Police Log: Feb. 19, 2020

Police

Feb. 19

Brandon M. Alen, 34, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for theft. Bail: $10,000

Tacuma H. Brown, 45, of Elko was arrested at 700 Last Chance Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $405

Max R. Frederick, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested on East Jennings Way for driving with revoked driver’s license for DUI, and non-surrender of suspended, revoked or canceled registration card or license. Bail: $1,495

Noe Guzman, 18, of Elko was arrested on Cedar Street for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a minor. Bail: $1,880

Michael A. May, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at Eighth and Silver streets for driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, driving through property to avoid traffic control device, four counts of failure to yield, six counts of failure to give appropriate signal when required, assault, and two counts of failure to drive on right half of road. Bail: $13,705

Raelynn N. Mitchell, 23, of Wells was arrested at 120 Western St. for resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Charles D. Morris, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,540

Peter A. Quesada, 24, of Elko was arrested at 2009 Manzanita Drive for domestic battery and on a parole and probation hold.

Sandra K. Smith, 51, of Elko was arrested on a courtesy hold.

Russell C. Young Jr., 72, of Ryndon was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

