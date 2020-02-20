Police Log: Feb. 19, 2020

Feb. 19

Brandon M. Alen, 34, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for theft. Bail: $10,000

Tacuma H. Brown, 45, of Elko was arrested at 700 Last Chance Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $405

Max R. Frederick, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested on East Jennings Way for driving with revoked driver’s license for DUI, and non-surrender of suspended, revoked or canceled registration card or license. Bail: $1,495

Noe Guzman, 18, of Elko was arrested on Cedar Street for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a minor. Bail: $1,880

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael A. May, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at Eighth and Silver streets for driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, driving through property to avoid traffic control device, four counts of failure to yield, six counts of failure to give appropriate signal when required, assault, and two counts of failure to drive on right half of road. Bail: $13,705

Raelynn N. Mitchell, 23, of Wells was arrested at 120 Western St. for resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140