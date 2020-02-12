Police Log: Feb. 11, 2020

Feb. 11

Alan J. Biswell, 30, of Carlin was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and passenger obstructing driver’s vision or control of vehicle. Bail: $1,610

Octavio A. Juarez Jr., 24, of Elko was arrested at 28 Arena Way for battery. Bail: $1,140

Ronald D. Lines, 71, of Salt Lake City was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a suspended driver’s license; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,725

James R. Lister, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested on Parkchester Drive for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, failure to give appropriate signal when required, rear license plate lamp violation, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,370

Jason P. Osbourne Jr., 28, of Carson City was arrested at Fifth and Railroad streets for disturbing the peace and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $995

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

