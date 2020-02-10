Police Log: Feb. 8, 2020

Feb. 8
Wade L. Blair, 48, of Elko was arrested on Ninth Street for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255
Kenneth R. Dutton, 30, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Water streets for driving under the influence, driver disobeying peace officer, failure to yield, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $3,035
Richard D. Foote, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lower Lamoille Road for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255
Joaquin A. Leivas Jr., 39, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 1575 W. Silver St. for driving under the influence, two counts of failure to yield, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,295
Ryan J. Macias, 26, of Elko was arrested at Third and Commercial streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Kenneth W. Polack, 53, of Spring Creek was arrested at Palace Parkway and Foxridge Drive for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255
John P. Toth, 54, of Reno was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 21 or more mph over limit, driving without a driver’s license, driving under the influence, and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,670
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.