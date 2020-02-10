Police Log: Feb. 8, 2020

Feb. 8

Wade L. Blair, 48, of Elko was arrested on Ninth Street for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255

Kenneth R. Dutton, 30, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Water streets for driving under the influence, driver disobeying peace officer, failure to yield, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $3,035

Richard D. Foote, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lower Lamoille Road for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255

Joaquin A. Leivas Jr., 39, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 1575 W. Silver St. for driving under the influence, two counts of failure to yield, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,295

Ryan J. Macias, 26, of Elko was arrested at Third and Commercial streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

