Police Log: Feb. 4, 2020

Feb. 4
Robert Aguilar, 45, of Las Vegas was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
You have free articles remaining.
--
Cassidy W. Carson, 26, of Elko was arrested on Tower Road for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; selling a controlled substance; and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $50,000
--
Sarah E. Gravelle, 29, of Elko was arrested on Tower Road for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.