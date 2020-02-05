Police Log: Feb. 4, 2020
Police

Feb. 4

Robert Aguilar, 45, of Las Vegas was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

--

Cassidy W. Carson, 26, of Elko was arrested on Tower Road for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; selling a controlled substance; and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $50,000

--

Sarah E. Gravelle, 29, of Elko was arrested on Tower Road for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

