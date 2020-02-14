Police Log: Feb. 13, 2020

Feb. 13

Matthew J. Bartow, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for destroying the property of another. Bail: $2,500

--

Brandon J. Blunt, 39, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway at Walmart on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640

--

Brittney R. Byram, 29, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

--

Charles J. Caster, 42, of Filer, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,140

--

William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko was arrested at JR’s bar for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Angela R. Miller, 46, of Elko was arrested at 275 Third St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--