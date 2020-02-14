Police Log: Feb. 13, 2020
Police Log: Feb. 13, 2020

Police

Feb. 13

Matthew J. Bartow, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for destroying the property of another. Bail: $2,500

--

Brandon J. Blunt, 39, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway at Walmart on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640

--

Brittney R. Byram, 29, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

--

Charles J. Caster, 42, of Filer, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,140

--

William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko was arrested at JR’s bar for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Angela R. Miller, 46, of Elko was arrested at 275 Third St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Brian A. Penola, 36, of Elko was arrested at Road House for burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny of a gun. Bail: $80,000

--

Jordan S. Redger, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for conspiracy to possess, receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Trinity A. Thomas, 18, of Owyhee was arrested at Elm Street and College Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance and six counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $8,840

--

William W. Ziegenbein, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and false statement to obstruct a public officer.

--

Stephanie E. Zody, 38, of Owyhee was arrested at Elm Street and College Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

