Police Log: Feb. 10, 2020

Genevieve Gallegos, 57, of Elko was arrested at 2247 Chism Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
April A. May, 45, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petty larceny.
Hayla B. Roberts, 25, of Elko was arrested at 759 Carlin Court on a felony warrant for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $10,000
Alexander K. Whitaker
Alexis M. Acevedo
Andrew J. Hockenberry
Bryson R. John
Cassidy W. Carson
Dela D. Osterman
Delwyn V. Lewis
Fred Banuelos
Ciro H. Gonzalez-Huitron
Breanna V. Jackson-Hutton
Jami N. Cooke
Jessica A. Hood
Jorrel Brown
Joshua Cruz
Kelly P. Greely
Matthew J. Bartow
Michael M. Johnson
Michael A. Winap
Nicholas B. Palmer
Riley S. Bawcom
Robert Aguilar
Samantha R. Howard
Sarah E. Gravelle
Steven J. Juneau
Tyler C. Barr
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter