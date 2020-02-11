Police Log: Feb. 10, 2020

Feb. 10

Genevieve Gallegos, 57, of Elko was arrested at 2247 Chism Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

April A. May, 45, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petty larceny.

Hayla B. Roberts, 25, of Elko was arrested at 759 Carlin Court on a felony warrant for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $10,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

