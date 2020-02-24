Police Log: Feb. 23, 2020

Feb. 23

Yolanda M. Leon, 38, of Layton, Utah was arrested at Montego Bay for attempted forgery or altering of computer data, and conspiracy to commit theft. Bail: $6,140

Christopher J. McNair, 49, of Indian Head, Ill., was arrested at Golden Gate Petroleum for driving with a suspended license and unqualified driver. Bail: $765

Juan P. Rodriguez, 34, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested in the 500 block of Front Street for attempted grand larceny of an automobile. Bail: $10,000

Chad A. Scott, 31, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,780

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

