Police Log: Feb. 1, 2020

Feb. 1

Fred Banuelos, 37, of West Wendover was arrested on West Idaho Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, no proof of insurance, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plates or title. Bail: $6,095

--

Stacy A. Burningham, 37, of Coalville, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

--

Jami N. Cooke, 31, was arrested for two felony counts of possession to sell a controlled substance, and for possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $22,500

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

--

Michael M. Johnson, 20, of Carlin was arrested at 100 Pine St. for two counts of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, and for conspiracy to commit criminal contempt. Bail: $42,500

--

Roberta L. Nichols, 38, of Carlin was arrested at CVS on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,385

--

Johnson Tom, 18, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $355