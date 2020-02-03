Police Log: Feb. 1, 2020
Police Log: Feb. 1, 2020

Elko police badge

Feb. 1

Fred Banuelos, 37, of West Wendover was arrested on West Idaho Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, no proof of insurance, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plates or title. Bail: $6,095

--

Stacy A. Burningham, 37, of Coalville, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

--

Jami N. Cooke, 31, was arrested for two felony counts of possession to sell a controlled substance, and for possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $22,500

--

Michael M. Johnson, 20, of Carlin was arrested at 100 Pine St. for two counts of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, and for conspiracy to commit criminal contempt. Bail: $42,500

--

Roberta L. Nichols, 38, of Carlin was arrested at CVS on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,385

--

Johnson Tom, 18, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $355

--

John J. Weems, 57, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Cedar streets for driving under the influence, failure to give appropriate signal where required, and tail lamp violation. Bail: $1,370

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

