Police Log: Feb. 1, 2020

Feb. 1
Fred Banuelos, 37, of West Wendover was arrested on West Idaho Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, no proof of insurance, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plates or title. Bail: $6,095
--
Stacy A. Burningham, 37, of Coalville, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
--
Jami N. Cooke, 31, was arrested for two felony counts of possession to sell a controlled substance, and for possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $22,500
--
Michael M. Johnson, 20, of Carlin was arrested at 100 Pine St. for two counts of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, and for conspiracy to commit criminal contempt. Bail: $42,500
--
Roberta L. Nichols, 38, of Carlin was arrested at CVS on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,385
--
Johnson Tom, 18, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $355
--
John J. Weems, 57, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Cedar streets for driving under the influence, failure to give appropriate signal where required, and tail lamp violation. Bail: $1,370
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.