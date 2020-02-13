Police Log: Feb. 12, 2020

Feb. 12

Armando DeJesus, 28, of West Wendover was arrested at 1665 Silver Vista for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

Shaylynn M. Fox, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery.

Trevor J. Madrid, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery.

Jasmin A. Ortiz, 24, of Elko was arrested at 897 Carlin Court for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Vidal L. Ruiz, 22, of Elko was arrested at 805 Hillside Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

Kaylee M. Snow, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another.

Breann L. Williams, 33, of Elko was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Michael A. Winap, 23, of Elko was arrested in the Elko County Jail lobby for disturbing the peace.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

