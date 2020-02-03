Police Log: Feb. 2, 2020

Feb. 2

Joshua Cruz, 29, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was arrested on Interstate 80 for grand larceny, driver disobeying a peace officer and endangering other persons or property, duty to stop at an accident with attended vehicle or property damage, destroying property of another, and reckless driving disregarding safety of persons or property. Bail: $17,280

Shauna E. Johnson, 28, of Elko was arrested at 556 Bullion Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Shane Kampman, 49, of West Wendover was arrested at 3125 Skyview Drive for second-offense driving under the influence, speeding 21 or more mph over limit, failure to possess or surrender certificate of registration, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $2,470

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

