Police Log: Feb. 15, 2020

Feb. 15
Nicole M. Duncan, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
--
Miguel A. Espitia, 29, of Elko was arrested at 665 Monroe Way on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
--
Kade A. Ewing, 23, of Ely was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
--
Alejandro Garcia, 22, of Elko was arrested at 2193 Industrial Way for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, possession of a hypodermic device, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon.
--
You have free articles remaining.
Erica M. Lourenco, 31, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195
--
Eric M. Street, 56, of Elko was arrested on Bullion Road for speeding 16-20 mph over limit, failure to give appropriate signal when required, failure to drive on right half of road, and driving with a suspended license. Bail: $2,070
--
Gerald R. Vannoy, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested at 12th Street and Opal Drive for felony child abuse or neglect, driving under the influence, failure to safely pass or overtake on left side, and speeding 16-20 mph over limit. Bail: $26,455
--
Sean Willford, 50, of Elko was arrested at Atwals Food and Gas for tail lamp violation, driving without a driver’s license and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,450
--
Jose G. Zataray-Soria, 24, of Elko was arrested at Colt and Winchester drives on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,630
--
Diego Zazueta-Cota, 29, of Elko was arrested at 3623 Boulder Creek on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.