Police Log: Feb. 15, 2020

Feb. 15

Nicole M. Duncan, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

Miguel A. Espitia, 29, of Elko was arrested at 665 Monroe Way on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Kade A. Ewing, 23, of Ely was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Alejandro Garcia, 22, of Elko was arrested at 2193 Industrial Way for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, possession of a hypodermic device, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon.

Erica M. Lourenco, 31, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195

Eric M. Street, 56, of Elko was arrested on Bullion Road for speeding 16-20 mph over limit, failure to give appropriate signal when required, failure to drive on right half of road, and driving with a suspended license. Bail: $2,070