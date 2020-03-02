Police Log: Feb. 29, 2020

Feb. 29

Anmol S. Bal, 25, of Laguna Hills, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and speeding 31-plus mph over limit. Bail: $1,565

Kenneth E. Cordova Jr., 31, of South Jordan, Utah was arrested at the Nugget Casino for fugitive felon from another state, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and four counts of unlawful use of emergency phone number.

Michael T. Escamilla, 35, of Elko was arrested at Luther’s Bar on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $702

Aaron J. Fleury, 21, of Elko was arrested at Advanced Auto Parts for driving under the influence and reckless driving disregarding personal property or safety. Bail: $2,030

Nicholas L. Fox, 29, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for pedestrian failure to walk on sidewalk. Bail: $355

John R. Gregory, 40, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Trina L. Guizar Mendoza, 35, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of Railroad Street on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,497.22

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

