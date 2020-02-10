Police Log: Feb. 7, 2020

Feb. 7

Matthew M. Bishop, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Spring Creek Parkway for operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; driving without a driver’s license; no proof of insurance; and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,130

--

Jahaun E. Freeman, 29, of Raleigh, North Carolina was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

--

Kate M. Garcia, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spruce Road and Mountain City Highway on a parole and probation hold.

--

William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko was arrested at 1930 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

--

Matthew J. Montoya, 41, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $50,000

--