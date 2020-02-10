Police Log: Feb. 7, 2020
Police Log: Feb. 7, 2020

Police

Feb. 7

Matthew M. Bishop, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Spring Creek Parkway for operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; driving without a driver’s license; no proof of insurance; and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,130

--

Jahaun E. Freeman, 29, of Raleigh, North Carolina was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

--

Kate M. Garcia, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spruce Road and Mountain City Highway on a parole and probation hold.

--

William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko was arrested at 1930 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

--

Matthew J. Montoya, 41, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $50,000

--

Justin L. Peterson, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Spring Creek Parkway for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, driver failure to obey traffic control device, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,550

--

Jonathan C. Smart, 27, of Elko was arrested at Flagview and Golf Course drives for felony possession of a controlled substance, battery on a protected person, two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic battery and battery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $78,560

--

Daniel L. Tausinga, 47, of Salt Lake City was arrested in Clark County on a warrant. Bail: $1,140

--

Eni T. Xiong, 23, of Saint Paul, Minnesota was arrested on Interstate 80 for false statement to obstruct a public officer and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,335

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

