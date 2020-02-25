Police Log: Feb. 24, 2020
Police Log: Feb. 24, 2020

Police

Feb. 24

Daisy M. Hutsell, 29, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Robert A. Lee, 35, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,775

Peter A. Quesada, 24, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Sarah A. Reinschmidt, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Emmanuel J. Salters, 36, of West Wendover was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny and burglary. Bail: $30,000

Iraila L. Telleria, 18, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $355

This week’s felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

