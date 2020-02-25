Police Log: Feb. 24, 2020

Daisy M. Hutsell, 29, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Robert A. Lee, 35, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,775
Peter A. Quesada, 24, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Sarah A. Reinschmidt, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Emmanuel J. Salters, 36, of West Wendover was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny and burglary. Bail: $30,000
Iraila L. Telleria, 18, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $355
This week’s felony arrests:
Alejandro Garcia
Alejandro Garcia, 22, of Elko was arrested Feb. 15 at 2193 Industrial Way for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, possession of a hypodermic device, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon.
Ashley D. Stone
Ashley D. Stone, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested Feb. 18 at Cedarlawn Drive and Spring Valley Parkway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, petty larceny and on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Brandon M. Alen
Brandon M. Alen, 34, of Elko was arrested Feb. 19 at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for theft. Bail: $10,000
Brian A. Penola
Brian A. Penola, 36, of Elko was arrested Feb. 13 at Road House for burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny of a gun. Bail: $80,000
Brittany N. Decker
Brittany N. Decker, 24, of Bossier City, Louisiana was arrested Feb. 14 at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
Charles J. Caster
Charles J. Caster, 42, of Filer, Idaho was arrested Feb. 13 at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,140
Charlotte E. Rhoden
Charlotte E. Rhoden, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested Feb. 17 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Daniel Gill
Daniel Gill, 24, of Salt Lake City was arrested Feb. 20 at the Weber County Jail on a felony warrant for burglary, Establishing or possessing financial forgery laboratory, and eight counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $160,000
Dylan E. Jerome
Dylan E. Jerome, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested Feb. 14 on Spring Valley Parkway on five counts of violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Gerald R. Vannoy
Gerald R. Vannoy, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested Feb. 15 at 12th Street and Opal Drive for felony child abuse or neglect, driving under the influence, failure to safely pass or overtake on left side, and speeding 16-20 mph over limit. Bail: $26,455
Heather M. Ojala
Heather M. Ojala, 36, of Elko was arrested Feb. 18 at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Hunter A. Jones
Hunter A. Jones, 19, of Hiddenite, North Carolina was arrested Feb. 14 at the Rancho Plaza for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Jordan S. Redger
Jordan S. Redger, 30, of Elko was arrested Feb. 13 at Elko County Jail for conspiracy to possess, receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Michael A. May
Michael A. May, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested Feb. 19 at Eighth and Silver streets for driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, driving through property to avoid traffic control device, four counts of failure to yield, six counts of failure to give appropriate signal when required, assault, and two counts of failure to drive on right half of road. Bail: $13,705
Nicole M. Duncan
Nicole M. Duncan, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested Feb. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
Pavel A. Ionashku
Pavel A. Ionashku, 30, of Caldwell, Idaho was arrested Feb. 17 on State Route 306 for driver failure to obey traffic control device; driving without a driver’s license; displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; operating a vehicle without or tampering with a breath interlock device; driving under the influence; using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $8,060
Stephanie E. Zody
Stephanie E. Zody, 38, of Owyhee was arrested Feb. 13 at Elm Street and College Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Stephen Siderowicz
Stephen Siderowicz, 57, of Spring Creek was arrested Feb. 14 at 527 Lawndale Place for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. Bail: $23,140
Tessa R. Patchett
Tessa R. Patchett, 28, of Elko was arrested Feb. 16 at Winchester and Colt drives for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Trinity A. Thomas
Trinity A. Thomas, 18, of Owyhee was arrested Feb. 13 at Elm Street and College Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance and six counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $8,840
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
