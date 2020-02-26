Police Log: Feb. 25, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: Feb. 25, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Feb. 25

Dwayne D. Jaramillo, 44, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession to sell. Bail: $25,000

--

Jason P. Osbourne Jr., 28, of Carson City was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Matthew R. Ralston, 41, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000

--

Laura M Skufca, 42, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse for taking or possessing vehicle without owner’s consent. Bail: $2,500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News