Police Log: Feb. 21, 2020

Feb. 21
Aaron M. Bloomfield, 37, of Wells was arrested at Gold Country Casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
John D. Edwards, 46, of San Francisco was arrested at 1561 Sixth St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
Nancy A. Fore, 56, of Tooele, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Ryan M. Gallagher, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
Robert J. Nichols, 33, of Carlin was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Roberta L. Nichols, 38, of Carlin was arrested at Third and Railroad streets in Carlin on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $665
Summer L. Nichols, 33, of Carlin was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Simote V. Tupouata, 26, of Patterson, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state.
Craig M. Poirier, 26, of Reno was arrested at the Commercial Casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,500
Jeffrey D. Watts, 46, of Amarillo, Texas was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 1-10 mph over limit, driving under the influence, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,670
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
