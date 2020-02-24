Police Log: Feb. 21, 2020

Simote V. Tupouata, 26, of Patterson, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state.

Craig M. Poirier, 26, of Reno was arrested at the Commercial Casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,500

Jeffrey D. Watts, 46, of Amarillo, Texas was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 1-10 mph over limit, driving under the influence, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,670

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

